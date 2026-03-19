And just like that… a little sky appeared…oh boy it’s uplifting on a dull day

I love the phenomenal fashion advertising… very chic



My son arrived smiling this morning 😃 blue skies & sunshine today…



“Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing,

wind braces is up, snow is exhilarating…. There really is no such thing as bad weather… just different kinds of beautiful weather”….