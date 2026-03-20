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Opps…🤣 sitting on a vintage squashy seat by beverley365
Photo 926

Opps…🤣 sitting on a vintage squashy seat

Surrounded with books & happy staff is a favourite place to be. The coffee is great too.
the cosy little restaurant is simple & fun…

I thought it would be interesting to share the words on the front…

I plan to spend a little time fiddling around on my laptop…it’s not a thing of fun for me… oh boy I miss my iPad…
Patience Beverley 🍀🙏
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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