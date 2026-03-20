Opps…🤣 sitting on a vintage squashy seat

Surrounded with books & happy staff is a favourite place to be. The coffee is great too.

the cosy little restaurant is simple & fun…



I thought it would be interesting to share the words on the front…



I plan to spend a little time fiddling around on my laptop…it’s not a thing of fun for me… oh boy I miss my iPad…

Patience Beverley 🍀🙏