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Ooo hurry up Beverley Boo… I want to play… by beverley365
Photo 927

Ooo hurry up Beverley Boo… I want to play…

Such a cute face… motza is a playful delight.

A dog wags its tail with its heart…
I loved spending a little time with motza… the sun popped out to brighten the day.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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