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Previous
Photo 928
Motza was so happy to make friends…. Lots rolling around & play.
The eco park is a lovely meeting point for everyone including beautiful dogs…
One of my favourite quotes from the 90’s…
“You’ve got to dance like nobody is watching …love like you’ll never be hurt,
sing like there’s nobody listening,
and live like it’s heaven on Earth…”
William W. Purkey
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd March 2026 11:58am
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