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A sunny welcome home… the shadows dancing… by beverley365
Photo 929

A sunny welcome home… the shadows dancing…

So lovely to see the garden waking up,.. a shiny teeny tiny white bug in hiding made me chuckle…

“Be like a flower in spring…blossom & be beautiful… but watch out for those bees getting to close… “
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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