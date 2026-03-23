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Previous
Photo 929
A sunny welcome home… the shadows dancing…
So lovely to see the garden waking up,.. a shiny teeny tiny white bug in hiding made me chuckle…
“Be like a flower in spring…blossom & be beautiful… but watch out for those bees getting to close… “
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd March 2026 1:17pm
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