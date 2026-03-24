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Just home & walking by my favourite bush…. It’s huge & glorious by beverley365
Photo 930

Just home & walking by my favourite bush…. It’s huge & glorious

Thrilling news … my son has fixed my iPad…. I’m sooo thrilled. Really made my morning. Hopefully tomorrow I’ll be back to normal.

My eldest son’s birthday today… 34yrs
Golly I’m proud of him… life has been extremely challenging here… All is good 😎🎵

Having a grown up son who helps me, cares for calls me is a blessing you can’t buy.

Lots of joy & happiness….

24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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