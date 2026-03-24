Just home & walking by my favourite bush…. It’s huge & glorious

Thrilling news … my son has fixed my iPad…. I’m sooo thrilled. Really made my morning. Hopefully tomorrow I’ll be back to normal.



My eldest son’s birthday today… 34yrs

Golly I’m proud of him… life has been extremely challenging here… All is good 😎🎵



Having a grown up son who helps me, cares for calls me is a blessing you can’t buy.



Lots of joy & happiness….



