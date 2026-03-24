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Previous
Photo 930
Just home & walking by my favourite bush…. It’s huge & glorious
Thrilling news … my son has fixed my iPad…. I’m sooo thrilled. Really made my morning. Hopefully tomorrow I’ll be back to normal.
My eldest son’s birthday today… 34yrs
Golly I’m proud of him… life has been extremely challenging here… All is good 😎🎵
Having a grown up son who helps me, cares for calls me is a blessing you can’t buy.
Lots of joy & happiness….
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
24th March 2026 9:35am
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