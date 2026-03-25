Gentle putter patter of rain on the skylights…

I woke to blue sky & now it’s in hiding. It’s raining cats & dogs oh my goodness. I’m not complaining though. This is life…



I liked the tips of the branch’s…all flowing in the breeze. Beautiful blossoms…



I love these words…

A flower does not use words to announce its arrival to the world…. It just blooms. 😃