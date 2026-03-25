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Previous
Photo 931
Gentle putter patter of rain on the skylights…
I woke to blue sky & now it’s in hiding. It’s raining cats & dogs oh my goodness. I’m not complaining though. This is life…
I liked the tips of the branch’s…all flowing in the breeze. Beautiful blossoms…
I love these words…
A flower does not use words to announce its arrival to the world…. It just blooms. 😃
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th March 2026 9:04am
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Zilli~
ace
A small piece of heaven!
March 25th, 2026
Mags
ace
Delightful capture!
March 25th, 2026
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