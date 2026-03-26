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Photo 932
My favourite in the garden…& it’s thriving.
Fuzzy reflections sharing warm colours with the palms dancing around in the breeze.
‘If you have a garden & a library … you have everything you need.” Marcus Tullius Cicero
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
26th March 2026 10:33am
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