Morning Mustapha …

This a an amazing community service for grown ups that need help… going to the doctors… shopping. Visiting friends… I know a neighbour here who’s picked up to go to church…. It may only be around the corner… but struggles to walk. He also gets to chat to the driver.



it’s been active for nearly a year… it has a fun bell… always makes me smile.

Something that is very kind is that often there’s music…I’ve heard brass bands… classical oldies…

Very thoughtful staff. Ahh an important point

“It’s free”…. Yes… Free!!!!



It’s a one off here and at the moment only Pantin has this service… funded locally.



“He who wishes to secure the good of others, has already secured his own.” “Caring has the gift of making the ordinary special.” “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”