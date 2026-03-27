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Morning Mustapha … by beverley365
Photo 933

Morning Mustapha …

This a an amazing community service for grown ups that need help… going to the doctors… shopping. Visiting friends… I know a neighbour here who’s picked up to go to church…. It may only be around the corner… but struggles to walk. He also gets to chat to the driver.

it’s been active for nearly a year… it has a fun bell… always makes me smile.
Something that is very kind is that often there’s music…I’ve heard brass bands… classical oldies…
Very thoughtful staff. Ahh an important point
“It’s free”…. Yes… Free!!!!

It’s a one off here and at the moment only Pantin has this service… funded locally.

“He who wishes to secure the good of others, has already secured his own.” “Caring has the gift of making the ordinary special.” “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Bill Davidson
Great capture…… and an interesting service
March 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
A wonderful thing
March 27th, 2026  
Gillian Brown
Colourful service.
March 27th, 2026  
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