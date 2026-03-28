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Previous
Photo 934
A vintage style scroll of Love, wisdom & positivity…
2nd shelf down…in the middle…
In this fast changing world I wanted to share thoughts of positivity for my sons 34th birthday…
Life is a journey marked by a constant change Now… & overwhelmingly filled with unexpected challenges, changes & transitions that test our resilience… patience & adaptability.
Yet, it's in these very transitions that we find our greatest opportunities for growth, resilience, & self-discovery… from my own experience.
I’m incredibly proud of the man my son has become… Oozing kindness & care in his daily working challange’s…
Most importantly it’s full of wiffle waffle & humour.
Words of love from Mum… 🤗
I was soo thrilled to see it on his shelves….this morning.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th March 2026 12:53pm
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Zilli~
ace
Uplifting words! Interesting collection!
March 28th, 2026
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