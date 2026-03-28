A vintage style scroll of Love, wisdom & positivity…

2nd shelf down…in the middle…



In this fast changing world I wanted to share thoughts of positivity for my sons 34th birthday…



Life is a journey marked by a constant change Now… & overwhelmingly filled with unexpected challenges, changes & transitions that test our resilience… patience & adaptability.



Yet, it's in these very transitions that we find our greatest opportunities for growth, resilience, & self-discovery… from my own experience.



I’m incredibly proud of the man my son has become… Oozing kindness & care in his daily working challange’s…



Most importantly it’s full of wiffle waffle & humour.

Words of love from Mum… 🤗

I was soo thrilled to see it on his shelves….this morning.

