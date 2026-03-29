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The Red door in Paris… Oooo… by beverley365
Photo 935

The Red door in Paris… Oooo…

To me “The Red door means… Elizabeth Arden”…
I was smiling when I took this photo… Ooo the memories of being 20yrs…

This is very narrow tiny door…
L’hotel de deTourville 1642 -1701

Yesterday I got myself together, headed to the metro no idea where I would get off… it’s Saturday ‘go with the flow’!
A gentle walk & a little people watching 🤣
Of course a few street photos too…






29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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