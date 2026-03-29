The Red door in Paris… Oooo…

To me “The Red door means… Elizabeth Arden”…

I was smiling when I took this photo… Ooo the memories of being 20yrs…



This is very narrow tiny door…

L’hotel de deTourville 1642 -1701



Yesterday I got myself together, headed to the metro no idea where I would get off… it’s Saturday ‘go with the flow’!

A gentle walk & a little people watching 🤣

Of course a few street photos too…













