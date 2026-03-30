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Previous
Photo 936
Looking to the right…
Walking straight ahead is a colourful arty experience… beautiful street art.
'Paris isn't for changing planes... It's... It's for changing your outlook. For throwing open the windows and letting in... letting in la vie en rose.'
The new week begins… sunny 😎 yippee!!!
& wooly hat day. Wonderful!
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th March 2026 2:52pm
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