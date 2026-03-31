This is a special building… & one I haven’t visited.

Honestly I was a little lost wandering around & then hey presto … I knew where I was.



Bourse de Commerce Museum….



It was built 1763…

It received the first ever cast-iron dome of its size in the early 19th century and served as a stock market…. Oh boy it’s going to an awesome visit one day soon.

I soo look forward look forward to it.



Hop skip & a jump & i’m on the metro… heading home.



Are the joys of wandering, wondering and serendipity in danger… or just evolving?

It may be hard to say, but it’s not hard to think about & wonder….