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This is a special building… & one I haven’t visited. by beverley365
Photo 937

This is a special building… & one I haven’t visited.

Honestly I was a little lost wandering around & then hey presto … I knew where I was.

Bourse de Commerce Museum….

It was built 1763…
It received the first ever cast-iron dome of its size in the early 19th century and served as a stock market…. Oh boy it’s going to an awesome visit one day soon.
I soo look forward look forward to it.

Hop skip & a jump & i’m on the metro… heading home.

Are the joys of wandering, wondering and serendipity in danger… or just evolving?
It may be hard to say, but it’s not hard to think about & wonder….
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Mags ace
How interesting! Well captured.
March 31st, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Interesting
March 31st, 2026  
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