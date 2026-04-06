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Previous
Photo 943
Just passing by… Breathing in the smell of the brasserie….
I had such a super few hours… along walk to the shop…. Finally arrived & oh boy I’m thrilled I made the effort. I wanted to buy a little wonderful surprise for a very kind person….
A walk around Paris provides lessons in history. Beauty & the point of life…. Thomas Jefferson
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th April 2026 10:30am
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Zilli~
ace
Beautiful
April 6th, 2026
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