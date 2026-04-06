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Just passing by… Breathing in the smell of the brasserie…. by beverley365
Photo 943

Just passing by… Breathing in the smell of the brasserie….

I had such a super few hours… along walk to the shop…. Finally arrived & oh boy I’m thrilled I made the effort. I wanted to buy a little wonderful surprise for a very kind person….

A walk around Paris provides lessons in history. Beauty & the point of life…. Thomas Jefferson
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
April 6th, 2026  
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