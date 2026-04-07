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Looking at my photos, capturing a smile I didn’t see is lovely… by beverley365
Photo 944

Looking at my photos, capturing a smile I didn’t see is lovely…

Walking straight ahead, peeping in the windows back & forth across the road…
It’s when I get home, put my feet up & see if there’s a photo that’s interesting…

“ every street tells a story, let the street be your muse…. Walk. Frame Capture “
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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