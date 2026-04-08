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I turn around & there’s a beautiful Haussmann buildings… by beverley365
Photo 945

I turn around & there’s a beautiful Haussmann buildings…

that have become a symbol of the city’s traditional charm. The history of which is sooo interesting.

A Timeless Charm…

It’s a glorious sunny day…. I’m feeling happy 😃
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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