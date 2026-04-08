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Previous
Photo 945
I turn around & there’s a beautiful Haussmann buildings…
that have become a symbol of the city’s traditional charm. The history of which is sooo interesting.
A Timeless Charm…
It’s a glorious sunny day…. I’m feeling happy 😃
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd April 2026 12:47pm
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