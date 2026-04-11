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Previous
Photo 948
A little shop filled with ‘Wonderment’.
& teeny tiny delights…. beautifully presented … simply a fun place to pop in & stand & stare.
I just read this beautiful quote by
“Thich Nhat Hanh”…
Walk as if you are kissing the earth with your feet.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
9th April 2026 11:30am
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a cute little shop - I should think, full of wonderful nick-nacks
April 11th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful window display!
April 11th, 2026
Babs
ace
You do find some interesting shops. I would love to have a browse here.
April 11th, 2026
Diana
ace
A fascinating little shop; I hope you went inside.
April 11th, 2026
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