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Heading towards the metro… hmm maybe I go by bike? by beverley365
Photo 949

Heading towards the metro… hmm maybe I go by bike?

I stood for a few moments & yes a cyclist passed by… a peaceful walk along the back streets.

“To err is human. To loaf is Parisian’ victor hugo
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Babs ace
If you do decide you have got a lot to choose from.
April 12th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Those bikes are very neatly lined up
April 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
April 12th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat
April 12th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene, those bikes look so neat!
April 12th, 2026  
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