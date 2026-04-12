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Previous
Photo 949
Heading towards the metro… hmm maybe I go by bike?
I stood for a few moments & yes a cyclist passed by… a peaceful walk along the back streets.
“To err is human. To loaf is Parisian’ victor hugo
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
9th April 2026 11:10am
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Babs
ace
If you do decide you have got a lot to choose from.
April 12th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Those bikes are very neatly lined up
April 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Good shot
April 12th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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neat
April 12th, 2026
Diana
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Lovely capture and scene, those bikes look so neat!
April 12th, 2026
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