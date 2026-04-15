The old & the new… what a history buildings have…

The beaded bags in gorgeous colours are beautifully made. But for me the creativity of using the sunglasses …. sooo eye catching.

I bet they’ve sold loads.



As lively as the city is. There’s a stillness to it, like peace that lures you in… It’s a sunny morning, chilly but soo gorgeous.



Glued to my desk today…. Need to whizz bang my challenge this week. 😎