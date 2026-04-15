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Previous
Photo 952
The old & the new… what a history buildings have…
The beaded bags in gorgeous colours are beautifully made. But for me the creativity of using the sunglasses …. sooo eye catching.
I bet they’ve sold loads.
As lively as the city is. There’s a stillness to it, like peace that lures you in… It’s a sunny morning, chilly but soo gorgeous.
Glued to my desk today…. Need to whizz bang my challenge this week. 😎
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
14th April 2026 11:50am
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Diana
ace
Those bags sure look amazing, I wonder how heavy they are. Lovely shot and reflections.
April 15th, 2026
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