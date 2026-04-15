Previous
The old & the new… what a history buildings have… by beverley365
Photo 952

The old & the new… what a history buildings have…

The beaded bags in gorgeous colours are beautifully made. But for me the creativity of using the sunglasses …. sooo eye catching.
I bet they’ve sold loads.

As lively as the city is. There’s a stillness to it, like peace that lures you in… It’s a sunny morning, chilly but soo gorgeous.

Glued to my desk today…. Need to whizz bang my challenge this week. 😎
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Those bags sure look amazing, I wonder how heavy they are. Lovely shot and reflections.
April 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact