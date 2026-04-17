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Previous
Photo 954
LooLooLook Gallery - to obscure reality
A bridge between Asian & European cultures…
Founded by Lu Dong. In the 1st… near the Louvre & the Palais-Royal.
“Painting is just another way of keeping a diary.” Pablo Picasso…
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
14th April 2026 11:56am
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