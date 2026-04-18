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Fragonard Grasse began 1926… by beverley365
Photo 955

Fragonard Grasse began 1926…

A wonderful history of great hardship in the early days… wonderful historical perfumers .
Passed down through 4 generations.

The 3 l legendary perfumers of grasse … Fragonard, Molinard, & Galimard.

I visited grasse in the late 80’s…I loved it visited a few more times.

“Perfume is the most intense form of memory” Jean-Paul Gautier….”

18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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