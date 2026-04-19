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Previous
Photo 956
Taking a moment or two… just watching the passers by.
It’s fun being relaxed & just able to be…
not to be in a hurry.
Be happy, be bright, be you…. 😃
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th April 2026 12:26pm
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