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Do you remember making Paper fortune cookies? they were so fun…. by beverley365
Photo 957

Do you remember making Paper fortune cookies? they were so fun….

It was fun to see these scattered around in this beautiful Bonpoint children’s shop.

Never in a million years did think I would take photos of shop fronts… in Paris. But it’s been fun…

Blue sky & sunshine a lovely start to the week, I’m beginning to enjoy the fresh coldness… just wear more warm clothes.

I’m behind on my work…& begin an exciting new focus…so a fun busy week for me 🤣

Fortunately in everyday there are 1,440 minutes…



20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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