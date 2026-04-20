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Previous
Photo 957
Do you remember making Paper fortune cookies? they were so fun….
It was fun to see these scattered around in this beautiful Bonpoint children’s shop.
Never in a million years did think I would take photos of shop fronts… in Paris. But it’s been fun…
Blue sky & sunshine a lovely start to the week, I’m beginning to enjoy the fresh coldness… just wear more warm clothes.
I’m behind on my work…& begin an exciting new focus…so a fun busy week for me 🤣
Fortunately in everyday there are 1,440 minutes…
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd April 2026 12:30pm
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