Do you remember making Paper fortune cookies? they were so fun….

It was fun to see these scattered around in this beautiful Bonpoint children’s shop.



Never in a million years did think I would take photos of shop fronts… in Paris. But it’s been fun…



Blue sky & sunshine a lovely start to the week, I’m beginning to enjoy the fresh coldness… just wear more warm clothes.



I’m behind on my work…& begin an exciting new focus…so a fun busy week for me 🤣



Fortunately in everyday there are 1,440 minutes…







