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Previous
Photo 958
Wandering through the Marais… on route to a special beauty shop…
Just passing by…& as luck would have it, the street was clear. It looked beautiful inside…
“ Paris is an artist’s dream, a photographers fantasy, a writers inspiration…. Paris offers as much or as little enlightenment as your heart desires.”.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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Taken
21st April 2026 11:14am
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Wylie
ace
Looks inviting!
April 21st, 2026
Renee Salamon
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I definitely would have loved to pop in there
April 21st, 2026
Babs
ace
I would have loved to pop in there too
@rensala
April 21st, 2026
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