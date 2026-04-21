Previous
Wandering through the Marais… on route to a special beauty shop… by beverley365
Photo 958

Wandering through the Marais… on route to a special beauty shop…

Just passing by…& as luck would have it, the street was clear. It looked beautiful inside…

“ Paris is an artist’s dream, a photographers fantasy, a writers inspiration…. Paris offers as much or as little enlightenment as your heart desires.”.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Looks inviting!
April 21st, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
I definitely would have loved to pop in there
April 21st, 2026  
Babs ace
I would have loved to pop in there too @rensala
April 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact