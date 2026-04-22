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Previous
Photo 959
A colourful & happy shop window display…
Perfume is that last & best reserve of the past… the one which, when all our tears have run dry… can make us cry again. Marcel Proust.
I have a passion for Perfume…😃🙏🍀
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd April 2026 12:38pm
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