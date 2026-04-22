Previous
A colourful & happy shop window display… by beverley365
Photo 959

A colourful & happy shop window display…

Perfume is that last & best reserve of the past… the one which, when all our tears have run dry… can make us cry again. Marcel Proust.

I have a passion for Perfume…😃🙏🍀
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact