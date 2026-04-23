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Previous
Photo 960
Mar’co…. Sooo eye catching…. A lovely welcome…
Always lively, chic & fashionable, no great ambitions… just simple light tasty food.
They had many great reviews ….
I was just passing by…
“Paris is a love letter to the senses, where every sight, sound & taste is a revelation “…
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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Taken
14th April 2026 11:53am
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