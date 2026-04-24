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This really tickled my funny bone… most people walk their dogs…. by beverley365
Photo 961

This really tickled my funny bone… most people walk their dogs….

not their tool box… which is fully loaded and wrapped to go. He left for Milan early morning to work his magic…

I’m just back home after a walk to pick up some special glue paint for the guys working today. 6414 steps…. I’m loving my Whoop!
All good fun…
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Mags ace
Good way to tote heavy tools around. =)
April 24th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A good way to do it !!!
April 24th, 2026  
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