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Previous
Photo 961
This really tickled my funny bone… most people walk their dogs….
not their tool box… which is fully loaded and wrapped to go. He left for Milan early morning to work his magic…
I’m just back home after a walk to pick up some special glue paint for the guys working today. 6414 steps…. I’m loving my Whoop!
All good fun…
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
24th April 2026 12:04pm
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Mags
ace
Good way to tote heavy tools around. =)
April 24th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A good way to do it !!!
April 24th, 2026
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