Previous
Just passing by…. groovy to see the walkers speeding by… by beverley365
Photo 962

Just passing by…. groovy to see the walkers speeding by…

Cute little handmade dolly…
I always ask if it’s ok to take a photo… the staff were so so friendly & smiley.
I had such an interesting visit … so meant to be…

“For it is in giving that we receive…
St Francis of Assisi…
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact