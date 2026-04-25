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Previous
Photo 962
Just passing by…. groovy to see the walkers speeding by…
Cute little handmade dolly…
I always ask if it’s ok to take a photo… the staff were so so friendly & smiley.
I had such an interesting visit … so meant to be…
“For it is in giving that we receive…
St Francis of Assisi…
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th April 2026 12:32pm
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