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Previous
Photo 964
Tree- lined… romantic footbridges, a calm tranquil canal…
From beginning to end this vast green space by the canal is the home to “3,000 trees.” Bobbly strong and sooo beautiful. They have so much character…
Crazy but I’ve hugged a few. Nature is inspiring.
It was a fun Sunday & lovely to share it with beautiful Camila … lots of giggles & silliness
“What sunshine is to flowers… Smiles are to humanity.”.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th April 2026 3:42pm
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