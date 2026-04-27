Tree- lined… romantic footbridges, a calm tranquil canal…

From beginning to end this vast green space by the canal is the home to “3,000 trees.” Bobbly strong and sooo beautiful. They have so much character…



Crazy but I’ve hugged a few. Nature is inspiring.



It was a fun Sunday & lovely to share it with beautiful Camila … lots of giggles & silliness



“What sunshine is to flowers… Smiles are to humanity.”.



