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Standing in the same position…. Looking left by beverley365
Photo 965

Standing in the same position…. Looking left

I’ve always felt that the trees & their changing colours are one of the marvels of Paris.

I’ve truly enjoyed wandering around the different areas & taking time to simply ‘Be’…

I’ve always found nature inspiring… along with being under water which is my forever favourite. 🤩

“ Love is like a tree, it grows of its own accord, it puts down deep roots into our whole being”.
Victoe Hugo the 28th 28th

28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I strongly associate Paris with trees too.
April 28th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful canopy of trees.
April 28th, 2026  
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