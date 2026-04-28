Standing in the same position…. Looking left

I’ve always felt that the trees & their changing colours are one of the marvels of Paris.



I’ve truly enjoyed wandering around the different areas & taking time to simply ‘Be’…



I’ve always found nature inspiring… along with being under water which is my forever favourite. 🤩



“ Love is like a tree, it grows of its own accord, it puts down deep roots into our whole being”.

Victoe Hugo the 28th 28th



