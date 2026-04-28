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Previous
Photo 965
Standing in the same position…. Looking left
I’ve always felt that the trees & their changing colours are one of the marvels of Paris.
I’ve truly enjoyed wandering around the different areas & taking time to simply ‘Be’…
I’ve always found nature inspiring… along with being under water which is my forever favourite. 🤩
“ Love is like a tree, it grows of its own accord, it puts down deep roots into our whole being”.
Victoe Hugo the 28th 28th
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th April 2026 1:04pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I strongly associate Paris with trees too.
April 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful canopy of trees.
April 28th, 2026
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