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The fastest train I’ve every been on… by beverley365
Photo 1025

The fastest train I’ve every been on…

Super efficient. Within a nanosecond of sitting I was a sleep 😴

Really brilliant journey…
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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