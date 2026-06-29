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Previous
Photo 1026
Beautiful stroll in the shade… but not for long 😃
We’re about to prepare a delicious light meal… I’ve been spoilt with some new recipes & beautifully made… I like being spoilt.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
29th June 2026 6:16pm
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a peaceful scene !
June 29th, 2026
Zilli~
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Lovely place for som R&R!
June 29th, 2026
Pat Knowles
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A beautiful view & a new recipe! Sounds good!
June 29th, 2026
Mags
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How very beautiful!
June 29th, 2026
Corinne C
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Beautiful reflections
June 29th, 2026
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