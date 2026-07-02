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Previous
Photo 1029
Peace & harmony…. A very beautiful place to live.
Waking up to the smell of nature is very special, even in the heat the garden thrives.
Walking around the village was beautiful,
Ooo I love country life…
It’s a little cooler in Paris… I opened the door this morning and breathed in the fresh air with a big smile on my face 😎🤩
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
30th June 2026 11:38am
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Diana
ace
Such a welcoming and cosy place, it looks fabulous.
July 2nd, 2026
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