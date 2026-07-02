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Peace & harmony…. A very beautiful place to live. by beverley365
Photo 1029

Peace & harmony…. A very beautiful place to live.

Waking up to the smell of nature is very special, even in the heat the garden thrives.
Walking around the village was beautiful,
Ooo I love country life…

It’s a little cooler in Paris… I opened the door this morning and breathed in the fresh air with a big smile on my face 😎🤩
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Diana ace
Such a welcoming and cosy place, it looks fabulous.
July 2nd, 2026  
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