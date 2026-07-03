Beautiful thriving Bamboo…

I think this incredible heat wave that we’re having kind of makes us emotional and think about nostalgia & memories & hey presto suddenly we remember things… the smell of sunscreen from a trip that changed me, songs we played while pretending we were fine,

Loving the sunrise every morning and swimming with the sunsets….



The best thing is to be in the Now! Drink water,

Text your friends, enjoy your beautiful music, do a little gardening as the night breeze arrives…



Loving photography has brought soo much to my life

Hot or not …enjoy every moment 😎