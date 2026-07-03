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Beautiful thriving Bamboo… by beverley365
Photo 1030

Beautiful thriving Bamboo…

I think this incredible heat wave that we’re having kind of makes us emotional and think about nostalgia & memories & hey presto suddenly we remember things… the smell of sunscreen from a trip that changed me, songs we played while pretending we were fine,
Loving the sunrise every morning and swimming with the sunsets….

The best thing is to be in the Now! Drink water,
Text your friends, enjoy your beautiful music, do a little gardening as the night breeze arrives…

Loving photography has brought soo much to my life
Hot or not …enjoy every moment 😎
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Diana ace
They look so beautifully healthy, lovely shades of green.
July 3rd, 2026  
Lynda Parker
Woah! I'm so allergic to this plant. If I come in contact with it, I break out in hives, swell up and can't breathe. It's awful.
July 3rd, 2026  
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