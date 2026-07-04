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Handmade such pretty pattens & lovely presentation… by beverley365
Photo 1031

Handmade such pretty pattens & lovely presentation…

The walls are beautiful inside & out… an amazing project ongoing. A home oozing beauty & happiness.
The villagers were a welcoming delight… uplifting & energising even in the heatwave.

In the summertime, when the weather is hot, you can stretch right up and touch the sky.
Mungo Jerry 🎶😎

4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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