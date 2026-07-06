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My huge summer scarf… a little protection from the sun… by beverley365
Photo 1033

My huge summer scarf… a little protection from the sun…

In 1951 Christian Dior said ‘scarves can give the final touch to your frock’ …
I love this word ‘frock’ I like wearing my frock’s 🤣




6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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