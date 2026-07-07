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Fresh as a daisy… Memories of the ‘mini - skirt’… by beverley365
Photo 1034

Fresh as a daisy… Memories of the ‘mini - skirt’…

The floor of the downstairs washroom… I shared the story of the famous daisy pattern … my friend loved it too…

Mary quant’s designs in the 60’s… Well 70.s for me were about freedom… she was then known for ‘hemlines’ short & at the time controversial…

The mini skirt was worn by twiggy… and all of sudden we were wearing them too.

Mary quant used to say “ a woman is as young as her knees”
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Beverley

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@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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July 7th, 2026  
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