Fresh as a daisy… Memories of the ‘mini - skirt’…

The floor of the downstairs washroom… I shared the story of the famous daisy pattern … my friend loved it too…



Mary quant’s designs in the 60’s… Well 70.s for me were about freedom… she was then known for ‘hemlines’ short & at the time controversial…



The mini skirt was worn by twiggy… and all of sudden we were wearing them too.



Mary quant used to say “ a woman is as young as her knees”