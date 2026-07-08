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My friends ceramic doodling…. by beverley365
Photo 1035

My friends ceramic doodling….

There’s something so calming about creating ceramic creations…. Each piece carries its own calm.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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