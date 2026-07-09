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Previous
Photo 1036
An inspiring sight to see…
I have an appointment… the friendliest staff in Paris…
I know nothing about the latest Apple toy…
Vision Pro…. But my sons will educate me when I get home… I’m sure.
Not that I’m interested for myself. Although It’s pretty cool though…
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
9th July 2026 10:20am
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Joan Robillard
ace
A new toy for someone
July 9th, 2026
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