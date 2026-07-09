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An inspiring sight to see… by beverley365
Photo 1036

An inspiring sight to see…

I have an appointment… the friendliest staff in Paris…

I know nothing about the latest Apple toy…
Vision Pro…. But my sons will educate me when I get home… I’m sure.
Not that I’m interested for myself. Although It’s pretty cool though…
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Joan Robillard ace
A new toy for someone
July 9th, 2026  
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