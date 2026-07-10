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The best thing about my visit to the apple shop was view from the waiting room… by beverley365
Photo 1037

The best thing about my visit to the apple shop was view from the waiting room…

My favourite building in Paris…
It took me a while to get the statue’s just right in between the wrought iron.

Paris with very few people around is really wonderful… & very few cars. even the metro was empty 🙏 The bonus of the day…

10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Mags ace
A wonderful capture!
July 10th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful view!
July 10th, 2026  
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