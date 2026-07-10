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Previous
Photo 1037
The best thing about my visit to the apple shop was view from the waiting room…
My favourite building in Paris…
It took me a while to get the statue’s just right in between the wrought iron.
Paris with very few people around is really wonderful… & very few cars. even the metro was empty 🙏 The bonus of the day…
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
9th July 2026 10:44am
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Mags
ace
A wonderful capture!
July 10th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful view!
July 10th, 2026
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