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I passed this beautiful rose bush bursting with colour… by beverley365
Photo 1038

I passed this beautiful rose bush bursting with colour…

Instantly a my smile widened like a Cheshire Cat….

A beautiful new day begins… a touch of make up, eggs for breakfast, yawning but ready for the off…

Wow..
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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