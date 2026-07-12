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A lovely flash of colours… I’m stood in the shade thinking cool… by beverley365
Photo 1039

A lovely flash of colours… I’m stood in the shade thinking cool…

I had a plan today for a little wandering around the streets… & oh boy… I’ve changed my mind….

today is going to be a slow pottering day, my slow exercise routine, & creating some lovely meals.
My main focus today is relaxing ☺️

12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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