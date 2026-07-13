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Previous
Photo 1040
Playtime for the local children…. The elder children help make these fun happy toys
I was so thrilled to see the gardens designed for the children… an incredible caring community… country life where my friend lives is quite unique!
Fun giggles 🤭
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
29th June 2026 10:31am
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Chrissie
ace
Fabulous
July 13th, 2026
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