Almost the last photo of this family fun… Such joy to see…

I used to love watching my children play…

they weren’t just having fun. They were learning how to solve problems, how to express feelings, how to think & be creative…

a teddy became a friend… a stick became as stored, the blankets became magic carpets.



In all these little moments something beautiful would happen… the communication between my two boys when they were tiny was all about dreaming… creating… making things &. Lego was a huge thing. Gosh I would so love love to have a grandchild…

But now I read that AI is inside toys & the toys talk back to children, give replies, follow a script,…. Imagination creativity going to the park playing on the swings … I wonder are we leaving enough space for the children to be creative in their own minds?



I’m going to keep the magic of simple joy and fun alive… as long as I am alive.





