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Sheer fluke that the guy in a pink shirt appeared as I took the photo… by beverley365
Photo 1043

Sheer fluke that the guy in a pink shirt appeared as I took the photo…

The canal behind gave a feeling of freshness…
& the fragrance from the flowers was lovely too…

16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Super pots of flowers and what a happy coincidence that the man in pink came into the shot !
July 16th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2026  
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