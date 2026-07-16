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Previous
Photo 1043
Sheer fluke that the guy in a pink shirt appeared as I took the photo…
The canal behind gave a feeling of freshness…
& the fragrance from the flowers was lovely too…
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th June 2026 10:20am
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pots of flowers and what a happy coincidence that the man in pink came into the shot !
July 16th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2026
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