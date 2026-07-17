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This was my favourite … lucky children by beverley365
Photo 1044

This was my favourite … lucky children

& the people in the neighbourhood.
Sharing joy is a wonderful thing to do…
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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