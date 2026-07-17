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Previous
Photo 1044
This was my favourite … lucky children
& the people in the neighbourhood.
Sharing joy is a wonderful thing to do…
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
29th June 2026 10:32am
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