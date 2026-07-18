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Previous
Photo 1045
It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting…
“ it’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting, my eldest son has a dream… Which I can visualise “.
“If you love what you do you’ll never work a day in your life”. Steve Jobs
A quote I talk about often… 😃🙏
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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9
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th June 2026 10:36am
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Jacqueline
ace
A beautiful scene and wise words!
July 18th, 2026
Hazel
ace
Nice marriage of image and words: a road leading somewhere….
July 18th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely scene and wise words !
July 18th, 2026
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