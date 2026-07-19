Previous
I took myself out for a little wandering in Oberkampf… by beverley365
Photo 1046

I took myself out for a little wandering in Oberkampf…

Lots of sunshine & a wonderful atmosphere… a fun relaxed Sunday… met up with my eldest for a late lunch…Ooo a veggie delight….

Home to cool off… boy oh boy the heat is exhausting… A lovely pottering Sunday…
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
And these plants do not mind the heat . !
July 19th, 2026  
haskar ace
A lovely display of cacti.
July 19th, 2026  
Mags ace
Great POV and such lovely potted plants.
July 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact