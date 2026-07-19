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Previous
Photo 1046
I took myself out for a little wandering in Oberkampf…
Lots of sunshine & a wonderful atmosphere… a fun relaxed Sunday… met up with my eldest for a late lunch…Ooo a veggie delight….
Home to cool off… boy oh boy the heat is exhausting… A lovely pottering Sunday…
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
19th July 2026 1:49pm
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Beryl Lloyd
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And these plants do not mind the heat . !
July 19th, 2026
haskar
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A lovely display of cacti.
July 19th, 2026
Mags
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Great POV and such lovely potted plants.
July 19th, 2026
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