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Wandering along looking at vintage …the street is is charming by beverley365
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Wandering along looking at vintage …the street is is charming

Beautiful displays & lovely friendly staff. I popped in a few to get an idea of prices… & was thrilled to have chat….

“We are what repeatedly do… excellence then is not an act, but a habit”. Aristotle

In my work… “The customer is always right…. “
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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