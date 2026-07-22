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It was the TV that caught my eye… by beverley365
Photo 1049

It was the TV that caught my eye…

the shop was closed & oh soo full of 60’s 70’s life.
& here I am playing on magical iPhone.

Coffee with my eldest son just now… a beautiful way to start the day…

“Always go with your passions, never ask yourself if it’s realistic or not”… Deepak Chopra

22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Diana ace
A fabulous shot with some great reflections. I still have such a wooden folding rule in yellow.
July 22nd, 2026  
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