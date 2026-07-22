Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1049
It was the TV that caught my eye…
the shop was closed & oh soo full of 60’s 70’s life.
& here I am playing on magical iPhone.
Coffee with my eldest son just now… a beautiful way to start the day…
“Always go with your passions, never ask yourself if it’s realistic or not”… Deepak Chopra
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2783
photos
154
followers
100
following
287% complete
View this month »
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
Latest from all albums
160
1047
161
1048
1571
1049
1572
162
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
19th July 2026 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A fabulous shot with some great reflections. I still have such a wooden folding rule in yellow.
July 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close